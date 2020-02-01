Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China rises to 259, total cases surge to nearly 12,000

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China increased to 259 on February 1.

The total confirmed cases surged to 11,791. This comes amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from China’s Hubei province — the epicentre of the virus.

This is the biggest increase since China began reporting the spread of the virulent virus on January 21.

China's National Health Commission said in its daily report on February 1 that 1,795 patients remained in critical condition, and 17,988 people were suspected of being infected with the virus as of the end of January 31.

A total of 243 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

January 31 saw 2,102 new confirmed cases, 5,019 new suspected cases, and 46 deaths.

Coronavirus in India

So far, about 124 positive cases have been reported in a host of countries, including India where the first case was confirmed in Kerala.

Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan remained the ground zero of the virus with 45 deaths and 1,347 confirmed cases, according to the Chinese commission's report.

A total of 1,36,987 close contacts had been traced, the commission said, adding that among them, 6,509 were discharged from medical observation on January 31, with 1,18,478 others still under medical observation, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

By the end of January 31, 13 confirmed cases had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, seven in Macao Special Administrative Region and ten in Taiwan.

India and several other countries, meanwhile, have stepped evacuating their nationals stranded by Hubei province.

Air India's Boeing 747 aircraft took off from the Wuhan airport in the early hours of February 1 for New Delhi, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from China as the neighbouring country continued to deal with the outbreak of novel coronavirus, said officials.

A second flight is due to take the remaining people on February 1.