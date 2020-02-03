App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | China says 'urgently needs' medical masks to tackle virus

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a briefing that what China 'urgently' needs at present are 'medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

With the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rising, China on February 3 said it 'urgently needs' protective medical equipment.

Over 17,000 people have been reportedly infected by the virus in China.

Fears of the virus have spurred people in the densely-populated country of 1.4 billion to stock up on single-use surgical masks, while frontline medical personnel at the centre of the outbreak have reported equipment shortages.

Close

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a briefing that what China 'urgently' needs at present are 'medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles'.

related news

At full capacity, China's factories are only able to produce around 20 million masks a day, according to the ministry of industry.

While the country's foreign affairs ministry said countries including South Korea, Japan, Kazakhsthan and Hungary have already donated supplies, its industry minister Tian Yulong said authorities were taking steps to bring in masks from Europe, Japan and the US.

Yulong said supply and demand in China remained in 'tight equilibrium' as factories returned to production after the Lunar New Year lull. He said they were now operating at 'between 60 and 70 percent capacity'.

In addition to Hubei, the province of more than 50 million people at the centre of the outbreak, several other provinces and cities across China have made it compulsory to wear masks in public as virus fears have grown.

The death toll from the coronavirus soared past 360 on February 3, exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, although SARS killed a higher percentage of people infected.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #world

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.