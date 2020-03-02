App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak: Check out the death toll, no of persons infected in each nation

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A new virus first detected in China has infected nearly 89,000 people globally and caused more than 3,000 deaths.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority:

Close

— Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

related news

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 4,212 cases, 22 deaths

— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

— Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths

— Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths

— Singapore: 106 cases

— United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths

— Spain: 71 cases

— Germany: 66

— Bahrain: 47

— Kuwait: 46

— Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death

— Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 29 cases

— Australia: 24 cases, 1 death

— Canada: 24 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 21

— Iraq: 19

— Norway: 19

— Vietnam: 16

— Sweden: 15

— Israel: 10

— Lebanon: 10

— Netherlands: 10

— Switzerland: 10

— Croatia: 7

— Greece: 7

— Finland: 6

— Oman: 6

— Austria: 5

— Russia: 5

— Mexico: 4

— Pakistan: 4

— Czech Republic 3

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Qatar: 3 cases

— Romania: 3

— Belarus: 2

— Belgium: 2

— Brazil: 2

— Denmark: 2

— Egypt: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Indonesia: 2

— Afghanistan: 1

— Algeria: 1

— Armenia 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Dominican Republic 1

— Ecuador: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Iceland: 1

— Ireland: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Nepal: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— San Marino: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 11:19 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.