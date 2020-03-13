App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | These celebs, politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 so far

Some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars are tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the number of coronavirus cases is increasing day-by-day, some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars have quarantine themselves after tested positive for the coronavirus. Here are all well-known people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

As the number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day-by-day, some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars have quarantined themselves after tested positive for the Coronavirus. Here are all well-known people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. (Image: Reuters)

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the Coronavirus (Image: Reuters)

Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Image: Reuters)

NBA star Rudy Gobert (Image: Reuters)
4/10

NBA star Rudy Gobert (Image: Reuters)

Fabio Wajngarten, Public official in Brazil (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Fabio Wajngarten, Public official in Brazil (Image: Reuters)

NBA star Donovan Mitchell (Image: Reuters)
6/10

NBA star Donovan Mitchell (Image: Reuters)

Nadine Dorries (in centre), UK Health Minister (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Nadine Dorries (in centre), UK Health Minister (Image: Reuters)

Franck Riester, French Culture Minister (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Franck Riester, French Culture Minister (Image: Reuters)

Daniele Rugani, Italian national soccer team star (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Daniele Rugani, Italian national soccer team star (Image: Reuters)

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's head coach (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's head coach (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #celebrities #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.