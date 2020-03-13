Coronavirus pandemic | These celebs, politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 so far

Some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars are tested positive for the Coronavirus. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 As the number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day-by-day, some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars have quarantined themselves after tested positive for the Coronavirus. Here are all well-known people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the Coronavirus (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Image: Reuters) 4/10 NBA star Rudy Gobert (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Fabio Wajngarten, Public official in Brazil (Image: Reuters) 6/10 NBA star Donovan Mitchell (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Nadine Dorries (in centre), UK Health Minister (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Franck Riester, French Culture Minister (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Daniele Rugani, Italian national soccer team star (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's head coach (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 13, 2020 04:33 pm