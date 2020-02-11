Coronavirus outbreak: British schools issue warnings as half-term holidays begin

British schools have issued warnings to parents, fearing that students could pick up coronavirus during half-term holidays to China, according to a Daily Mail report.

Schools in the UK have relayed guidelines issued by the Department of Education, which advises against travel to China, the report said.

But, schools have been framing their own rules, the report added. Some suggested that students who had contact with anyone returning from China should not resume school.

No official government communication states that students cannot attend school after visiting China if they do not show symptoms (unless they visited Wuhan of Hubei Province).

“Any pupil, parent or visitor who has travelled to or been in direct contact with anyone from a Coronavirus affected area may be asked to remain at home to prevent the potential spread of the virus,” one school said as quoted by the paper.

‘Tiredness, fever, a cough and/or breathing difficulties' are some of the symptoms parents have been told to watch out for, the report said.

China and other countries in East and South Asia are popular holiday destinations for British families during the winter.

The Department of Health and Social Care does ask travellers to stay at home if they have just visited China.

“We recommend that you stay at home for 14 days after arriving from Wuhan of Hubei Province (or elsewhere in China if you have symptoms), and avoid public places. Where possible, contact a friend or family member to take your children to school,” the department said in an official communication.

Wuhan is considered the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all travel to the Hubei province and recommended only essential travel to the rest of mainland China.

As of February 10, eight people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.

In China, the death toll due to the infection has risen to 1,016, with over 42,000 confirmed cases.