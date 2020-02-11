App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Delhi
AAP : 50
BJP+ : 20

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: British schools issue warnings as half-term holidays begin

In China, the death toll due to the infection has risen to 1,016, with over 42,000 confirmed cases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

British schools have issued warnings to parents, fearing that students could pick up coronavirus during half-term holidays to China, according to a Daily Mail report.

Schools in the UK have relayed guidelines issued by the Department of Education, which advises against travel to China, the report said.

But, schools have been framing their own rules, the report added. Some suggested that students who had contact with anyone returning from China should not resume school.

Close

No official government communication states that students cannot attend school after visiting China if they do not show symptoms (unless they visited Wuhan of Hubei Province).

related news

“Any pupil, parent or visitor who has travelled to or been in direct contact with anyone from a Coronavirus affected area may be asked to remain at home to prevent the potential spread of the virus,” one school said as quoted by the paper.

‘Tiredness, fever, a cough and/or breathing difficulties' are some of the symptoms parents have been told to watch out for, the report said.

Also Read: Death toll in China crosses 1,000

China and other countries in East and South Asia are popular holiday destinations for British families during the winter.

The Department of Health and Social Care does ask travellers to stay at home if they have just visited China.

“We recommend that you stay at home for 14 days after arriving from Wuhan of Hubei Province (or elsewhere in China if you have symptoms), and avoid public places. Where possible, contact a friend or family member to take your children to school,” the department said in an official communication.

Wuhan is considered the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all travel to the Hubei province and recommended only essential travel to the rest of mainland China.

As of February 10, eight people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.

In China, the death toll due to the infection has risen to 1,016, with over 42,000 confirmed cases.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.