December 17, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
Live now
auto refresh
December 17, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Nearly 136 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India, says Govt

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | J&J's vaccine initially was welcomed as a single-dose option that could be especially important for hard-to-reach groups like homeless people who might not get the needed second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna options.

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson shot. Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations
while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don't come with that risk and also appear to be more effective, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. It's an unusual move and the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, must decide whether to accept the panel's advice. Until now the U.S. has treated all three COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans as an equal choice, since large studies found they all offered strong protection and early supplies were limited. But the CDC's advisers said Thursday that it was time to recognize a lot has changed since vaccines began rolling out a year ago. More than 200 million Americans are considered fully vaccinated, including about 16 million who got the J&J shot.
  • December 17, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 877 new COVID-19 infections, 19 deaths; no fresh case of Omicron variant detected

    Maharashtra on Thursday reported 877 new coronavirus positive cases, and 19 fatalities, which took its infection tally to 66,46,938 and death toll to 1,41,317, the state health department said. No new case of Omicron variant was reported in the state, it said in a health bulletin. On Wednesday, the state had reported 925 COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities. A total of 632 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 64,95,249. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.72 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent.

    "There was no new patient of Omicron variant reported in the state today," the health bulletin said. Maharashtra had recorded four cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday. The World Health Organization (WHO), which had classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern', recently said that it is spreading at a rate not seen with any previous strain. A total of 1,24,350 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of overall tests conducted in the state to 6,73,06,860. Currently, 77,371 people are in home quarantine and 839 others in institutional quarantine, it said. Mumbai reported 272 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, the bulletin said.

  • December 17, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | At least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for entry at public places in Nashik from December 23

    In a bid to increase the anti-coronavirus inoculation percentage, the Nashik district administration decided to implement the 'no vaccine-no entry' rule from December 23 at public places, including offices, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres and marriage halls, an official said. The rule mandates that anyone who seeks entry at these places should have received at least one vaccine dose, he said.

    The decision was taken during a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held here. Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal presided over the meeting, where collector Suraj Mandhare, municipal commissioner Kailas Jadhav and other officials were present.

    "The 'no vaccine-no entry' rule will be implemented in all government, semi-government and private offices, business and industrial establishments, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres, cinema halls, lawns, marriage halls, APMCs and all other public establishments and programmes from December 23," an official order issued by the collector on Thursday said.

    For entry at these places, at least one dose of vaccine is necessary, the order said. Speaking at the meeting, Bhujbal said, "Although the danger posed by the Omicron variant of the virus is less, it spreads rapidly. Against this backdrop, the speed of vaccination will be increased in the district. Planning should be made to give the second dose of vaccine to those who have received the first jab."

  • December 17, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | 113 countries accept India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate: Govt in Rajya Sabha

    A total of 113 countries accept India’s Covid vaccination certificate with some of them having explicitly reached agreements for mutual recognition of certificates with India, while others have their own protocols which apply to all inoculated travellers, the government informed the Rajya Sabha. Vaccination certificate with some of them having explicitly reached agreements for mutual recognition of certificates with India, while others have their own protocols which apply to all inoculated travellers, the government informed the Rajya Sabha.

    In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the government assigns high priority to smooth travel abroad of Indian nationals and noted that quarantine stipulations as well as entry conditions of other nations have emerged as obstacles in that regard. "Recognising the necessity of facilitating travel especially of workers, professionals, students, business people, tourists and those with families abroad has been a focal point of our diplomacy in recent months," he said.

    A significant aspect of that pertains to vaccination status and recognition, he added. As of December 13, 2021, a total of 113 countries accept India's vaccination certificate, the minister said. Some of these countries have explicitly reached agreements for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates with India, while others have their own protocols which apply to all vaccinated travellers, including from India, he said.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Nearly 136 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country neared 136 crore on Thursday, the Union health ministry said. As many as 62,90,272 vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Thursday, it said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

    The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

    The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above the age of 18 to get vaccinated from May 1.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | COVID-infected Bangladesh returnee tests negative for Omicron variant

    A man, who was found infected with COVID-19 in West Bengal after returning from Bangladesh, tested negative for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a health department official said on Thursday. The patient contracted the Delta strain of coronavirus, he said.

    The man, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, was found positive for the disease on December 10, and his sample was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he had contracted the new Omicron variant, which has been classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern. "We have received the report of the Bangladesh returnee. He is infected with Delta variant," the official said.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Majority parents want schools shut only if there are multiple Omicron cases in their vicinity: Survey

    Majority of parents want local authorities to shut schools only if multiple Omicron cases are found in their district or in 25 kilometres of their vicinity, according to a new survey. The survey with over 10,000 parents as respondents was conducted amid concerns being raised over the new COVID-19 variant and its rising cases. 

    There were respondents from over 332 districts of the country, and 61 per cent of the participants were men while 39 per cent were women. "Majority parents preferred shutting in-person schools if there are multiple Omicron cases in the district or in nearby districts (within 25-kilometre radius), while 12 per cent said shut in-person schools if there is even a single Omicron case in the district and in nearby districts," the survey conducted by online platform Local Circles stated.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Woman health worker tests positive for Omicron variant in Gujarat's Mehsana; state count rises to 5

    A 41-year-old woman health worker was found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus at a village in Vijapur tehsil of Gujarat's Mehsana district on Thursday, officials said. This is the fifth case of Omicron infection in Gujarat so far.

    "The woman serves as an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA). She does not have any history of foreign travel, but she recently came in contact with her relatives who had arrived from Zimbabwe, one of the 'at risk' countries," Chief District Health Officer Dr Vishnubhai Patel said. She is currently undergoing treatment in an isolation ward created in a government hospital at Vadnagar town of Mehsana and her condition is stable, he said.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could get EU approval next week

    Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine could receive approval from Europe’s drug regulator next week and subsequently an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, the Financial Times reported, sending shares of the U.S. drugmaker up 7%. A WHO approval could come once the health body issued its own emergency use listing or if the EMA gave it a conditional marketing authorization, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    That could pave the way for the company and its partner, Serum Institute of India, to ship doses to the COVAX program, providing another vaccine to low-income countries. The WHO said on Thursday that it would reveal its position over the vaccine in the coming days, following an expert group meeting. The protein-based vaccine by Novavax in June was shown to be more than 90% effective, including against a variety of concerning coronavirus variants, in a large, late-stage U.S. trial.

    Novavax’s shot received its first authorization in Indonesia last month and is awaiting approval in Japan, where it would be manufactured and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical. The Maryland-based company has also said it could begin commercial manufacturing of a vaccine tailored to the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant in January. The drugmaker is currently testing the effectiveness of its existing two-dose vaccine against Omicron.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, highest since July 8

    Delhi has reported 85 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since July 8 this year. The active case tally has jumped to 475. The tally of Omicron infections in the national capital stood at 10.

  • December 17, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 5 more test positive for Omicron variant in Karnataka, nationwide count 83

    Five more COVID-19 patients in Karnataka have been found to be infected with the Omicron variant. The state tally rose to eight. Across India, the number of Omicron cases has climbed to 83.

  • December 17, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson shot

    Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with that risk and also appear to be more effective, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

    It’s an unusual move and the CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, must decide whether to accept the panel’s advice. Until now the U.S. has treated all three COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans as an equal choice, since large studies found they all offered strong protection and early supplies were limited. J&J’s vaccine initially was welcomed as a single-dose option that could be especially important for hard-to-reach groups like homeless people who might not get the needed second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna options. Until now the U.S. has treated all three COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans as an equal choice, since large studies found they all offered strong protection and early supplies were limited.

  • December 17, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of Coronavirus Omicron. We will update with all the news related to the virus.

