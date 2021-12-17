Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Nearly 136 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India, says Govt

December 17, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | At least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for entry at public places in Nashik from December 23

In a bid to increase the anti-coronavirus inoculation percentage, the Nashik district administration decided to implement the 'no vaccine-no entry' rule from December 23 at public places, including offices, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres and marriage halls, an official said. The rule mandates that anyone who seeks entry at these places should have received at least one vaccine dose, he said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held here. Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal presided over the meeting, where collector Suraj Mandhare, municipal commissioner Kailas Jadhav and other officials were present.

"The 'no vaccine-no entry' rule will be implemented in all government, semi-government and private offices, business and industrial establishments, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres, cinema halls, lawns, marriage halls, APMCs and all other public establishments and programmes from December 23," an official order issued by the collector on Thursday said.

For entry at these places, at least one dose of vaccine is necessary, the order said. Speaking at the meeting, Bhujbal said, "Although the danger posed by the Omicron variant of the virus is less, it spreads rapidly. Against this backdrop, the speed of vaccination will be increased in the district. Planning should be made to give the second dose of vaccine to those who have received the first jab."