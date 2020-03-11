Coronavirus news | Google ‘aggressively’ tackling misinformation related to COVID-19: Reports

Technology giant Google has 'aggressively' to curb the spread of misinformation related to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company is working towards removing YouTube videos that suggest cures for the coronavirus, aka COVID-19, instead of advising medical assistance.

Unverified information related to coronavirus is being widely shared on multiple social media platforms.

Globally, over 4,000 people have died due to the disease and more than 100,000 people have been infected.

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of both Google and its parent company Alphabet, has reminded the staff about the importance of providing accurate and timely information during such times.

“You’ve heard me talk about helpfulness in the context of moments big and small. This is one of those big moments,” Pichai said in an internal memo to the staff, viewed by Bloomberg.

In another memo, Pichai said Google had blocked “tens of thousands" of advertisements that capitalise on the coronavirus outbreak.

Google has also taken down advertisements on YouTube videos that discuss coronavirus, Bloomberg reported. The company has also given governments and non-government organisations (NGOs) free ad space on YouTube, the report added.

Google's search engine currently reflects an SOS alert on searches related to coronavirus and COVID-19.

In India, a Google search with the keyword “coronavirus” provides links to the health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

But, Google - which typically automates indexing and ranking of information - is not manually changing the search engine results, the report said.

“Our systems are designed to automatically detect searches that may be related to topics like health and apply the same treatment of elevating reliable and authoritative sources in the results,” a company spokesperson told Bloomberg.

A separate report by CNBC cited an internal memo by the company's chief financial officer Ruth Porat.

“As our company manages this issue, it’s important to remember that millions of people and companies around the world are relying on us,” Porat said.

Google has temporarily banned advertisements for medical face masks, CNBC reported on March 10.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily ban all medical face mask ads,” a Google spokeswoman said in an email to CNBC.