Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus median incubation period 5-7 days, maximum 14: Chinese Medical Association

Du Bin also said that, while in Hubei province some individuals have tested positive for the virus even after being discharged from hospital, there is no data tracking such cases.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
People stand in front of a drug store in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS
The median incubation period of the new coronavirus is five to seven days and the maximum 14 days, Du Bin, Chairman of the Critical Care Medical Branch of the Chinese Medical Association, told a press event on March 4 in Beijing.

Du also said that, while in Hubei province some individuals have tested positive for the virus even after being discharged from hospital, there is no data tracking such cases.

He said there was no evidence yet that such patients can transmit the virus to others.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #World News

