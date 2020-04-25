App
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Massive spike in online interest for products and topics during lockdown

Here are some of the products and topics that saw massive increase in online interest while the world’s population is restricted to stay at home due to lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While many are forced to stay home due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, searches for DIY haircuts have increased by more than 700% between Feb and April. Trade analysts Glimpse reveal that this is only one of the many things on the internet to have seen a spike in interest. Here are some of the products and topics people are showing interest online. (Image: News18 Creative)
While many are forced to stay home due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, searches for DIY haircuts have increased by more than 700% between Feb and April. Trade analysts Glimpse reveal that this is only one of the many things on the internet to have seen a spike in interest. Here are some of the products and topics people are showing interest online. (Image: News18 Creative)

DIY haircut | 776% increase in interest. (Image: News18 Creative)

Nail kit | 431% increase in interest. (Image: News18 Creative)

TikTok Lights | 521% increase in interest. (Image: News18 Creative)

Paint brushes | 97% increase in interest. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dumbbells | 524% increase in interest. (Image: News18 Creative)

Cigarette delivery | 527% increase in interest. (Image: News18 Creative)

Isolation gowns | 957% increase in interest. (Image: News18 Creative)

Laundry sanitizer | 388% increase in interest. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 11:02 am

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #Slideshow #World News

