App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus lockdown: Weary Americans hit the road to US holiday weekend

As the country heads into the long Memorial Day holiday weekend that traditionally kicks off the summer vacation season, traffic in some areas is even expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Reuters

Americans are back on the road after more than two months of coronavirus lockdowns that kept them homebound, with beach-area traffic tripling since the low point in mid-April, reports released on Friday showed.

As the country heads into the long Memorial Day holiday weekend that traditionally kicks off the summer vacation season, traffic in some areas is even expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger car travel in US beach counties has more than doubled since Easter, according to data by transportation analytics company StreetLight Data. At Maryland's Ocean City beach resort, car activity was four times higher, compared to only a 5 percent increase during the same period in 2019.

Close

"That's an indication that part of the reason why people are on the move is to go somewhere nice and summery," StreetLight Data Chief Executive Laura Schewel said.

related news

While US traffic is still down some 50 percent, road use has more than tripled since its low point during Easter, when more than 90 percent of the US population was under some form of lockdown order, StreetLight Data showed.

Traffic in major cities along the US West Coast and North East, including in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Washington, remains down significantly, data by INRIX Inc, another transportation data provider, showed.

Road use in some less populated areas has even surpassed February levels, INRIX said, and non-coastal cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Houston have seen large increases in activity since early May.

Both StreetLight and INRIX use anonymised, aggregated data from mobile apps and in-car systems to establish vehicle miles traveled. They calculate percentage changes based on road use in January and February of 2020, respectively, winter months with generally lower activity.

Driving typically increases about 15 percent in the spring, meaning that average national road traffic is likely even lower compared to pre-crisis levels on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Memorial Day #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Vatican Museums, Holy See's cash cow, to reopen from June 1

Vatican Museums, Holy See's cash cow, to reopen from June 1

Fraudsters offering blood plasma as COVID-19 cure on Dark Net

Fraudsters offering blood plasma as COVID-19 cure on Dark Net

Bank of Baroda to offer up to Rs 12,000 crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

Bank of Baroda to offer up to Rs 12,000 crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.