Coronavirus lockdown | Stay home, stay safe; here are 11 things you can do to make staying at home more fun

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 4,80,000 people across the globe. Over 600 confirmed cases have been registered in India. The World Health Organistaion (WHO) has recommended following social distancing strictly to curtail the spread of the virus. Many countries are under lockdown, and have urged their people to stay at home as it is the only prevention from contracting COVID-19. Don't worry, staying home can be fun too. Here are things you can do to make optimum use of this time. (Image: Reuters)