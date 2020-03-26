App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Stay home, stay safe; here are 11 things you can do to make staying at home more fun

Here are some things you can do make optimum use of your time at home:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The coronavirus has now infected more than 4,80,000 people across the globe. Over 600 confirmed cases have been registered in India. The pandemic has paused humanity to think and ponder. World Health Organistaion (WHO) has recommended to maintain social distancing to fight against the virus. Many countries is under lockdown urging people to stay at home as it is the ultimate panacea for all ills. But don't panic, staying home can be fun too. Here are some ways you can make use of this time. (Image: Reuters)
1/12

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 4,80,000 people across the globe. Over 600 confirmed cases have been registered in India. The World Health Organistaion (WHO) has recommended following social distancing strictly to curtail the spread of the virus. Many countries are under lockdown, and have urged their people to stay at home as it is the only prevention from contracting COVID-19. Don't worry, staying home can be fun too. Here are things you can do to make optimum use of this time. (Image: Reuters)

Stay home and meditate. (Image: News18 creative)
2/12

Stay home and meditate. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and chat with friends. (Image: News18 creative)
3/12

Stay home and chat with friends. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and read a book. (Image: News18 creative)
4/12

Stay home and read a book. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and learn online. (Image: News18 creative)
5/12

Stay home and learn online. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and workout. (Image: News18 creative)
6/12

Stay home and workout. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and listen to music. (Image: News18 creative)
7/12

Stay home and listen to music. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and cook healthy food. (Image: News18 creative)
8/12

Stay home and cook healthy food. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and enjoy gardening. (Image: News18 creative)
9/12

Stay home and enjoy gardening. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and watch movies. (Image: News18 creative)
10/12

Stay home and watch movies. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and take a relaxing bath. (Image: News18 creative)
11/12

Stay home and take a relaxing bath. (Image: News18 creative)

Stay home and do laundry. (Image: News18 creative)
12/12

Stay home and do laundry. (Image: News18 creative)

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #World News

