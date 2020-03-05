Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Confirmed cases in South Korea near 6,000

The novel coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19, has spread rapidly across more than 80 countries. There have been 29 confirmed cases in India so far.

Globally, there have been over 95,400 cases of novel coronavirus. At least 3,200 people have died so far — majority of them in China. Infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.