Mar 05, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Confirmed cases in South Korea near 6,000
Live updates of the novel coronavirus outbreak. About 29 cases have been confirmed in India so far.
The novel coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19, has spread rapidly across more than 80 countries. There have been 29 confirmed cases in India so far.Globally, there have been over 95,400 cases of novel coronavirus. At least 3,200 people have died so far — majority of them in China. Infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
In Points | What happened on March 4
Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates | Development Commissioner of Doda District, J&K, Dr SD Doifode visited Government Medical College and Hospital yesterday to review preparedness to limit spread of coronavirus.
"An isolation ward has been prepared, training of the staff underway; we have requested people to inform regarding their travel history," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Release of James Bond film 'No Time To Die' postponed due to coronavirus
The release of the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die" has been pushed to November from April. This is the first Hollywood film to postpone its global release due to COVID-19.
Confirmed cases in South Korea now near 6,000
South Korea's total number of novel coronavirus cases — the largest outside China — has approached 6,000 as authorities reported 145 new infections.
The total stands at 5,766, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, with 35 deaths.
IMF announces $50 billion program to fight coronavirus outbreak
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva yesterday announced a $50 billion aid package to help fight the COVID-19.
In Points | What happened yesterday
> The number of confirmed cases jumped from six to 29.
> In a press briefing, union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had confirmed 28 cases. Reports of a Paytm employee in Gurgaon, Haryana testing positive came in later in the day.
> PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, said that they would not participate in Holi events this year.
> Delhi government set up a task force to be led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
> Centre said that all international passengers coming into India will be screened.
> The death toll increased in China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.
Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive
A Paytm employee in Gurgaon, Haryana has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement yesterday.
The company said that the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy — one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.
Here’s the full company statement
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates | California declares emergency as death toll rises
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state-wide emergency in response to the coronavirus, which he said has resulted in 53 cases across the nation's most populous state.
The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus," Newsom said in a statement.
Six new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Los Angeles County, public health officials said yesterday.
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates | Barack Obama on coronavirus: skip the masks, stay calm
Former US president Barack Obama has called on people to take "common sense precautions" over the outbreak — advising them to follow hand-washing guidelines but not to wear masks.
"Save the masks for health care workers. Let's stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science," Obama tweeted.
Coronavirus in UP Latest Updates | Uttar Pradesh sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation
The Uttar Pradesh government yesterday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare.
Strict directives were also issued to all the districts asking them to maintain round the clock vigil to identify any suspected case of the virus in the state. (Input from PTI)
