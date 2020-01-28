Coronavirus: Lack of transparency major stumbling block in response mechanism

The death toll due to 2019 novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak has crossed 100, with 4515 confirmed cases, including 976 severe ones. The outbreak that had its origin in Wuhan city in Central China, has now spread to at least a dozen other countries.

China on December 31 alerted WHO about several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan City, Hubei Province. The first case with pneumonia like symptoms was said to have been identified as early as December 12.

The Chinese authorities on January 7 said they had identified a new virus that belonged to a family of Caronaviruses.

Caronavirus causes common cold to more severe respiratory illnesses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

The Chinese authorities claimed that the epicentre of the virus outbreak was a seafood market and live animal market in Wuhan.

The source is still unknown with Chinese media reports attributing it to snakes and bats. The human-to-human transmission was confirmed much later into the outbreak.

A team from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, posted to the preprint server bioRxiv, determined that the genome of this coronavirus is 96 percent identical to that of a bat coronavirus, suggesting that bats could have been source of the virus. This wasn't a peer reviewed study.

Withholding information

But virologists and epidemiologists globally and from China who are tracking the cases of infected people and have studied the DNA sequence of the novel coronavirus provided by Chinese authorities, allege that the virus outbreak could have happened several weeks before the government declared it. They also point out that the human-to-human transmission was underway, and the response wasn't swift.

A new Lancet study focused on the first 41 coronavirus infected patients, authored by Chinese researchers and doctors working in Wuhan, gives a conflicting picture to what Chinese authorities have been saying. The symptom onset date of the first patient identified was December 1, 2019. There was delay in finding out human-to-human transmission.

The report also sais that the more than one-third of the 41 cases of 2019-nCoV have no link to Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, the source claimed by Chinese authorities.

The delays relaying the information and alerting the public about the outbreak, could have helped China to confine the outbreak to a small pocket.

Analysts point out that either the Wuhan authorities were withholding information or they didn't have a clear picture to take a call.

Zhou Xianwang, Mayor of Wuhan, who was facing criticism for handling of the outbreak, has said that the local authorities couldn’t release information in a timely manner, due to rules imposed by Beijing on what they could disclose. He offered to resign.