Coronavirus update: India could overtake Brazil, become second most-affected country within next 24 hours

Worldwide coronavirus infections have reached 26,882,530, with deaths numbering 879,580, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. And India could overtake Brazil likely by September 7 to reach the second spot of most-affected countries after the US.

Among countries, the United States has registered the most infections with 6,245,203 cases, followed by Brazil with 4,123,000 cases and India rounding up the top three with 4,113,811 cases, as per data from their respective Health officials.

India, however, on September 6, added a record high of 90,632 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total cases above 41.1 lakh. As of 8 am on September 6, Health Ministry said India has recorded 70,626 deaths. Of the total cases over 8.6 lakh are "active" cases while more than 31.8 lakh patients have recovered.

Brazil meanwhile has recorded 30,168 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 41.2 lakh, Health officials said. With 682 new deaths, the death toll has risen to 1.26 lakh.

Looking at the cases trend and with the difference in infections numbering 9,189 less than Brazil, India looks poised to take over the second spot by tomorrow (September 7).

India has over the past month recorded increasing number of daily case hikes even as the Centre pushes to re-open the economy and undertakes 'Unlock' measures.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 10.9 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on September 5 and India’s recovery rate now stands at 77.3 percent.