Nov 09, 2020 07:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Karnataka COVID-19 tally zooms to 8.46 lakh with 2,740 new cases
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 85 lakh. There are 5,12,665 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 231st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 85,07,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,26,121 deaths. A total of 78,68,968 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are econ active cases in the country as of date, which comprise 6.03 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 92.49 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.03 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.55 lakh have died so far.
Assam reports nearly five-month low of 152 new COVID-19 cases
US becomes first nation to cross 10 million COVID-19 cases
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,08,789 yesterday as the state reported a nearly five-month low of 152 new cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. This is the lowest number of new cases since June 19, when the state had registered 102 infections, Sarma said. Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 943, he said. (PTI)
Karnataka has reported 2,740 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,46,887 and the death toll to 11,391, the Health Department said yesterday. The day also saw 2,360 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 2,740 fresh cases reported on the day, 1,579 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of yesterday, cumulatively 8,46,887 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 11,391 deaths and 8,01,799 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin. (PTI)
The United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally, as the third wave of the COVID-19 virus surges across the nation. The grim milestone came on the same day as global coronavirus cases exceeded 50 million. The United states has reported about a million cases in the past 10 days, the highest rate of infections since the nation reported its first novel coronavirus case in Washington state 293 days ago.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 231st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.