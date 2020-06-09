App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April

Hiring did rebound in May as 2.5 million jobs were added on net, the government said in a separate report on Friday. But those gains appeared to reflect temporarily laid-off employees returning to work and increases in people with part-time jobs, rather than an economy at full throttle.

PTI

US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April — a deep the economic hole that was created by the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic.

The Labour Department also said in a Tuesday report that job openings plummeted and hiring all but disappeared in April. The number of available jobs fell 16 percent from March, to 5 million. Hires declined 31 percent to 3.5 million.

The grim April — which followed an even bleaker March with 11.5 million layoffs — suggests that the economy could take time to recover nearly a decade's worth of gains that vanished in about 60 days.

Close

The Tuesday report shows how employers responded quickly to the pandemic by furloughing or laying off workers in March, though that slowed the following month as consumer spending appeared to bottom out and even recover slightly.

The next several months could be a challenge as monthly hiring was only at 60 percent of 2019's average. There are 4.6 job openings for each unemployed worker, meaning it will likely take time for the economy to return to its pre-coronavirus health.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:00 pm

