you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact | US businesses cut 2.76 million jobs in May: Survey

The virus forced employers to shutter offices, factories, gyms and schools, while demand for gasoline, clothing, airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals quickly vanished.

PTI

US businesses shed 2.76 million jobs in May as the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak stretched into a third month.

The payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that businesses have let go of a combined 22.6 million jobs since March.

The damage was concentrated in two sectors. Manufacturers cut 719,000 jobs in May. The trade, transportation and utilities sector let go of 826,000.

The damage was concentrated in two sectors. Manufacturers cut 719,000 jobs in May. The trade, transportation and utilities sector let go of 826,000.

The private industry report comes two days ahead of the official monthly job figures from the US Labor Department. Economists expect the Friday report will show 8 million job losses in May as the unemployment rate approaches 20 percent.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #jobs #United States #World News

