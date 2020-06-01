App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Sweden village on sale for $7 million

The “wellness village” called Satra Brunn is located on the outskirts of the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

Adit Minocha

A village in Sweden has been put up for sale for $7.3 million during the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has brought the global property market to a standstill even in Sweden which never went into lockdown completely.

The "wellness village" called Satra Brunn is located on the outskirts of the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

With a history from the 1700s, when doctor Samuel Skragge discovered the water source at Satra and bought the surrounding land.

A well, well house, church, hospital and housing in the village was built by him.

The water around with high purity was said to make a rebalancing and healing effect on one’s health and wellbeing. Natural Springs were popular at this time.

Satra Brunn’s water and it's healing properties became popular which lead to the local elites to build summer homes which were donated to the land's owners.

Warm and cold plunge baths would also be offered to guests invited, they would drink the water every day and believed to help with emotional imbalances.

The grounds and houses were bought by a bishop from the city of Vasteras in the 1740s who left it one of Sweden’s top universities- Uppsala University a few years later.

In 2002, the university then sold Satra Brunn to 16 local entrepreneurs and the village has since been run as a spa and events venue.

Since 2015, a bottling business has also operated in the village, which is included in the sale. It is only one of seven springs to be awarded Sweden’s highest water purity designation.

60 acres of land is covered by the village currently and about 84 acres of undeveloped land around it will be included in the purchase.

Satra Brunn and all its real estate is registered as a limited company, meaning there are no restrictions for foreign buyers, according to broker Jonas Martinsson, who described the architecture of the village as a “walk through time.”

Residence Fastighetsmakleri, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in Sweden, holds the listing.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Real Estate #Satra Brunn #Sweden #World News

