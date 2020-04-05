App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Impact: Pradhan speaks to US Energy Secretary on fall in fuel demand caused by COVID-19 pandemic

"Interacted with US Energy Secretary @SecBrouillette through video conferencing. Expressed my deepest condolences, and concern, regarding the COVID-19 situation globally, and more specifically in the U.S" Pradhan tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Oil Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on April 5 spoke to US Energy Secretary, Dan Brouillette on the volatility in international oil markets and the slump in demand following Covid-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak of coronavirus, countries across the globe have placed restrictions and announced lock-downs, which have shut businesses and stopped both air as well as road travel. India too announced a 21-day lock-down from March 25 which has led to slump in fuel demand.

"We had discussions about demand reduction due to Covid-19 response globally and volatility of the oil markets, which are of concern to both the countries. We both will work towards a more stable oil market, and agreed to remain in contact" he added.

"We had discussions about demand reduction due to Covid-19 response globally and volatility of the oil markets, which are of concern to both the countries. We both will work towards a more stable oil market, and agreed to remain in contact" he added.

India's petrol sales have fallen 15.5 per cent in March, while diesel sale has slumped 24.2 per cent. Asia's third biggest economy has also seen jet fuel demand fall by 31 per cent in March.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lock-down that will end on April 14 in a bid to stave off the epidemic. Even before the lock-down was announced, states had shut schools, universities, shopping malls and other public gatherings and restricted air travel to control the spread of the virus.

First Published on Apr 5, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

