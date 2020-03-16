App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: AP

Coronavirus impact | North America box office sees lowest turnout in 20 years

According to the studio estimates on March 15, receipts totaled about $55.3 million in U.S and Canada theaters being the lowest weekend box office revenue since 2000 in North America.

AP @moneycontrolcom
In this image released by Disney/Pixar, Ian Lightfoot, voiced by Tom Holland, left, and Barley Lightfoot, voiced by Chris Pratt, appear in a scene from "Onward." (Disney/Pixar via AP)
1/7

In this image released by Disney/Pixar, Ian Lightfoot, voiced by Tom Holland, left, and Barley Lightfoot, voiced by Chris Pratt, appear in a scene from "Onward." (Image: AP)

This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Vin Diesel in a scene from "Bloodshot." (Graham Bartholomew/Sony/Columbia Pictures via AP)
2/7

This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Vin Diesel in a scene from "Bloodshot." (Image: AP)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Betty Gilpin in a scene from "The Hunt." (Patti Perret/Universal Pictures via AP)
3/7

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Betty Gilpin in a scene from "The Hunt." (Image: AP)

A sole spectator watches a film in a movie theatre in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Effective from today, cinemas in Hungary are restricted to sell a maximum of 99 tickets for a show as the Hungarian government declared a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus, and prohibited all indoor events with more than 100 participants and outdoor events attended by more than 500 participants. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)
4/7

A sole spectator watches a film in a movie theatre in Budapest, Hungary on March 12, 2020. Effective from March 16, cinemas in Hungary are restricted to sell a maximum of 99 tickets for a show as the Hungarian government declared a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus, and prohibited all indoor events with more than 100 participants and outdoor events attended by more than 500 participants. (Image: AP)

This image released by Focus Features shows Sidney Flanigan in a scene from "Never Rarely Sometimes Always." (Focus Features via AP)
5/7

This image released by Focus Features shows Sidney Flanigan in a scene from "Never Rarely Sometimes Always." (Image: AP)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Justin Hartley, left, and Sylvia Grace Crim in a scene from "The Hunt." (Universal Pictures via AP)
6/7

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Justin Hartley, left, and Sylvia Grace Crim in a scene from "The Hunt." (Image: AP)

Britt Robertson, from left, KJ Apa, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise attend the LA premiere of "I Still Believe" at ArcLight Hollywood on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
7/7

Britt Robertson, from left, KJ Apa, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise attend the LA premiere of "I Still Believe" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Coronavirus pandemic #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.