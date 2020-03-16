Coronavirus impact | North America box office sees lowest turnout in 20 years

According to the studio estimates on March 15, receipts totaled about $55.3 million in U.S and Canada theaters being the lowest weekend box office revenue since 2000 in North America. AP @moneycontrolcom 1/7 In this image released by Disney/Pixar, Ian Lightfoot, voiced by Tom Holland, left, and Barley Lightfoot, voiced by Chris Pratt, appear in a scene from "Onward." (Image: AP) 2/7 This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Vin Diesel in a scene from "Bloodshot." (Image: AP) 3/7 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Betty Gilpin in a scene from "The Hunt." (Image: AP) 4/7 A sole spectator watches a film in a movie theatre in Budapest, Hungary on March 12, 2020. Effective from March 16, cinemas in Hungary are restricted to sell a maximum of 99 tickets for a show as the Hungarian government declared a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus, and prohibited all indoor events with more than 100 participants and outdoor events attended by more than 500 participants. (Image: AP) 5/7 This image released by Focus Features shows Sidney Flanigan in a scene from "Never Rarely Sometimes Always." (Image: AP) 6/7 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Justin Hartley, left, and Sylvia Grace Crim in a scene from "The Hunt." (Image: AP) 7/7 Britt Robertson, from left, KJ Apa, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise attend the LA premiere of "I Still Believe" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP) First Published on Mar 16, 2020 05:14 pm