Coronavirus impact | Here's how Gravity Payments has managed to stave off job cuts

Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price has come up with a solution to avoid layoffs in his company amid the massive disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report in FastCompany, Price asked each employee how much of a pay cut they would be able to take for the next few months.

Based on the responses, the company now has enough reserves to keep everyone employed for a year under the current circumstances.

Launched in 2004, Gravity Payments gained recognition in 2015 when Price set Gravity's minimum salary at $70,000 after reading a study about income and happiness. The company which processes payments for 13,000 small businesses across the country, which gives Price a unique insight into how mom-and-pop shops are faring.

"Across all of our merchants, there was a 55 percent drop in revenue over the last month."That is a bigger decrease than during 9/11 and Great Recession," Price told Fast Company.

Gravity takes a cut of about 0.3 percent of the merchants’ sales and it would be out of business within four to six months.

Price on March 19 called a companywide meeting to let employees know the state of the business and solicit creative strategies for navigating the next few months. He along with Gravity COO Tammi Kroll also scheduled long meetings with small groups of employees to check in and gather ideas.

The company gave a form that allowed each employee to privately express how much cut they could afford. Each employee had some responsibility while some could afford their entire salary. There were few who could give up half of their paycheck. “Some had family members who had just been laid off, some just had babies or bought houses,” Price recalls. “Even a 10 percent decrease for some families could pull the rug out from under them. But there were others who said they had a savings that could buffer them for several months.” With giving salaries accordingly, Gravity now has enough reserves to keep everyone employed for up to a year under the current circumstances.



That's not good enough anymore. Today I cut my pay to $0. I'm committed to laying off 0 of our employees. It's not much but it's what I can do. We'll get through this together. — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) March 28, 2020

Price on March 28 tweeted, "5 years ago I cut my CEO pay from $1.1M to $70k so I could pay all my employees at least $70k. That's not good enough anymore. Today I cut my pay to $0. I'm committed to laying off 0 of our employees. It's not much but it's what I can do. We'll get through this together."

Many tech CEOs, including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, are calling for companies to keep employees on payroll, including hourly workers. Some companies, like Buzzfeed and GM, are temporarily cutting salaries rather than laying people off. The US government does not have a plan in place to help businesses keep workers on payroll.

Price said that many employees are sacrificing a financial buffer to ensure that Gravity stays in business, but there is still no guarantee. “This weighs heavily on me,” Price says. “I’ve been feeling mildly ill, a bit nauseous, ever since this decision was made.”

This motivates him more than ever to keep his business afloat. Beyond just breaking even financially, Gravity is trying to create new lines of revenue to support its merchants and, by extension, improve its own bottom line. “It’s a very different reality than what we had before,” Price says. “We had a very streamlined focus before. Now we have to do a lot more for our clients if we’re going to see them recover.”