App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus impact: Fiat Chrysler executives, salaried employees to take pay cuts during COVID-19

"Protecting the financial health of the company is everyone's responsibility and naturally starts with myself and the leadership of FCA," Mike Manley wrote.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's top executives and salaried workers around the globe will take pay cuts in an act of "shared sacrifice" brought on by the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered the automaker's plants in Europe and North America, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley said in the memo he will take a 50 percent pay cut for three months starting April 1, while Chairman John Elkann and FCA's board of directors will forego the remainder of their 2020 compensation. FCA said most global salaried employees will be asked to take a temporary 20 percent pay cut.

"Protecting the financial health of the company is everyone's responsibility and naturally starts with myself and the leadership of FCA," Manley wrote.

Close

Members of the automaker's group executive council will also take a 30 percent pay cut, according to the memo.

related news

Last week, No. 1 US automaker General Motors Co (GM.N) said it planned to keep its plants closed indefinitely and was reducing the pay of salaried employees and executives and suspending some future product programs to conserve cash.

GM's chief executive and chief financial officer issued a stark warning to company employees in an internal video, saying that "significant austerity measures" were needed to preserve the company's long-term viability.

To save cash, Ford Motor Co also said it was temporarily cutting top executives' salaries.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 11:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Fiat-Chrysler #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.