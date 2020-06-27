App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus impact | Delta Air Lines to warn 2,500 pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement

"In an effort to best prepare our pilots should furloughs be needed, Delta will send required notices to approximately 2,500 pilots," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the so-called 'WARN' notices will be sent next week.

Reuters

Delta Air Lines said late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2,500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the coronavirus pandemic slashed air travel demand.

"In an effort to best prepare our pilots should furloughs be needed, Delta will send required notices to approximately 2,500 pilots," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the so-called 'WARN' notices will be sent next week.

Delta also reached a tentative agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) labor union on a pilot-specific voluntary early retirement option.

Close

The early-out plan is a meaningful step as the carrier is working to manage the impact of the pandemic and align staffing with expected flying demand, the statement said.

related news

ALPA did not immediately respond a request for comment after office hours.

A day ago, Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian had informed employees in an internal memo that the company is planning to add about 1,000 flights in August but not many more for the remainder of 2020.

"While it's encouraging to see flights returning ... we likely remain at least two years away from a return to normal," Bastian said in the memo.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Delta Air Lines #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 90% of sellers back on platform, seeing huge traction in new sign-ups from MSMEs: Flipkart

Over 90% of sellers back on platform, seeing huge traction in new sign-ups from MSMEs: Flipkart

Coronavirus outbreak | MMR vaccine may prevent severe complications of COVID-19, scientists say

Coronavirus outbreak | MMR vaccine may prevent severe complications of COVID-19, scientists say

Coronavirus treatment | Dexamethasone now part of govt's revised COVID-19 clinical management protocol

Coronavirus treatment | Dexamethasone now part of govt's revised COVID-19 clinical management protocol

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.