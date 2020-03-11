App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: Here's what WHO's latest situation report says

Globally, 4,012 deaths and 113,702 cases have been reported till March 10, the report said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tourists walk in front of a thermal scanner to check body temperatures as they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Tourists walk in front of a thermal scanner to check body temperatures as they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Five new countries -- Brunei Darussalam, Mongolia, Cyprus, Guernsey and Panama -- have reported coronavirus, or COVID-19 cases, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) latest situation report on the outbreak.

It cited data reported by national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (CET) on March 10.

Globally, 4,012 deaths and 113,702 cases have been reported and 109 countries outside of China (where the virus originated), now have confirmed cases, the report said. Risk at the global level is still 'Very High', as per the WHO's assessment.

The report pegs the figure for India at 44, but later on March 10, the Health Ministry stated 52 total cases; while another eight cases were confirmed on March 11, taking the total to 60.

The WHO's situation report also mentioned travel restrictions imposed by several countries, stating that while it prevented the import of new cases in some countries, in other instances it did not help curb the virus' spread.

WHO reiterated that measures restricting the movement of people during this outbreak should be "proportionate to the public health risk, short in duration and reviewed regularly as more information about the virus, the disease epidemiology and clinical characteristics become available."

The report further quoted WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who on March 10 said: "The threat of a pandemic has become very real, but it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled."

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #WHO #World News

