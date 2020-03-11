App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: Govt asks Indians to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, 6 other countries

Issuing an additional travel advisory (II) for COVID-19 for Indians intending to travel abroad, the ministry said more than 100 countries across the world now have reported cases of COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Health Ministry asked people to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany and advised them to avoid non-essential travel abroad in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Issuing an additional travel advisory (II) for COVID-19 for Indians intending to travel abroad, the ministry said more than 100 countries across the world now have reported cases of COVID-19.

According to the advisory, people travelling to these countries or those who have travelled abroad might come in contact with people affected with COVID-19 during their stay or even while in transit at the airports.

Close

Within these countries, a few countries have reported very large number of cases and deaths putting passengers from these countries particularly at higher risk of infection.

"In view of the above, Indian citizens are advised to avoid non- essential travel abroad. They are further strongly advised to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany," it said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India so far has reported 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus which includes 16 Italians.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 08:02 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

