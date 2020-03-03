App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus: Emirates airline asks staff to take one month unpaid leave

Considering the availability of additional resources and the fact that many employees want to utilise their leave, Emirates has provided employees the option to avail leave or apply for voluntary unpaid leave for up to one month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Major international airline Emirates is asking staff to take unpaid leave for up to a month at a time due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has led to flight cancellations around the world.

Emirates has cancelled flights to Iran, Bahrain and to most of China because of the virus, and countries around the world have placed strict restrictions on the entry of foreigners.

The airline has more resources than it needs as a result of cutting frequencies or cancelling flights to some destinations, said Chief Operating Officer Adel al-Redha in a statement today.

"Considering the availability of additional resources and the fact that many employees want to utilise their leave, we have provided our employees the option to avail leave or apply for voluntary unpaid leave for up to one month at a time," he said.

Emirates Group, the state-owned holding company that counts the airline among its assets, has asked staff to consider taking paid and unpaid leave as it seeks to manage a "measurable slowdown" in its business, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing an internal company email.

The group had more than 100,000 employees, including more than 21,000 cabin crew and 4,000 pilots, at the end of March 2019, the end of its last financial year.

Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates and an air transit centre that includes tourism and business hub Dubai, have been cancelled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf.

The airline industry's largest global body IATA on 2nd March urged Middle Eastern governments to provide support to airlines as they try to manage the impact of the outbreak.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 03:15 pm

