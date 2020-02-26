App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus: Death toll in mainland China reaches 2,715

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far are about 78,064

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Mainland China had 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said on February 26, down from 508 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,064.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,715 as of the end of February 25, up by 52 from the previous day, the commission said.

All the new deaths were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. Hubei also reported 401 new cases on February 25, down from 499 a day earlier.

Outside Hubei, the number of new mainland China cases fell to five, down for the fifth consecutive day and the lowest since Jan. 20, when the NHC began publishing nationwide figures.

Several more Chinese regions said on Wednesday that they would downgrade their emergency response measures after assessing that the risk had receded, state media reported.

As it tries to restart the economy, China has urged regions to take a more targeted approach to combating the virus, with only "high-risk" areas told to maintain stringent controls on traffic and human activity.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the epidemic in China peaked between January 23 and February 2 and has been in decline since.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:48 am

