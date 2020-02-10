Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 908, total cases jump to 40,000

The death toll in China due to the novel coronavirus epidemic rose to 908, Chinese health officials said on February 10.

The total number of confirmed cases have risen to around 40,171 in China's 31 provincial-level regions so far.

China's National Health Commission has also said that there were 97 deaths and 3,062 new confirmed cases of the lethal infection on February 9.

According to the commission, ninety-one deaths were reported from the Hubei province — the epicentre of the epidemic. There were two reported deaths in Anhui, and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu.

On February 9, as many as 3,281 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery.

Thousands remain under observation

The heath commission has said that 3.9 lakh close contacts had been traced and that 29,307 among them were discharged from medical observation on February 9. Around 1.8 lakh still under medical observation.

By the end of February 9, 36 confirmed cases, including one death, had been reported in Hong Kong and 10 confirmed cases in Macao.

Coronavirus in India

Over 300 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported outside of China. These include three cases in Kerala, India.

Screening of commuters continues at various airports across the country. Hundreds remain under observation, especially in Kerala.

India too has put restrictions on the movement of people to and from China as part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping India's readiness to provide assistance to the country to deal with the situation.

In a letter to Xi, PM Modi expressed solidarity with the president and people of China over the outbreak of the virus.

Latest from WHO

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on February 9 said that the UN health agency would send an international mission to China as it received a response from Beijing.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team leader would leave early next week with the rest of the experts to follow.

The UN health agency said the number of cases of the coronavirus in China was "stabilising", which is a "good news".

It, however, cautioned that it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked.

"There has been a stabilisation in the number of cases reported from Hubei," Michael Ryan, head of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme said at a briefing in Geneva.

"We are in a four-day stable period where the number of reported cases hasn't advanced. That's good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures that have been put in place," Ryan was quoted as saying.

But he added that it was "very early to make any predictions".

(With inputs from PTI)