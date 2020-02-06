App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 563, total cases cross 28,000

On February 5, 640 patients became seriously ill and 3,859 remained in severe condition, China's National Health Commission has said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak rose to 563 on February 5. As many as 73 people died due to novel coronavirus on February 5 — the highest one-day fatalities so far.

The same day, the number of new confirmed cases of the epidemic went up by 3,694, China's National Health Commission has said.

Chinese health officials confirmed that the total number of cases had risen to 28,018, said on February 6.

Close

Overall 563 people have died in the country due to the virus so far. The 28,018 confirmed cases have been reported from 31 provincial-level regions.

related news

Among the deceased, 70 were from Hubei Province and its provincial Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

Tianjin, Heilongjiang and Guizhou provinces registered one death each.

Another 5,328 new suspected cases were reported on February 5 of which 2,987 are in Hubei.

Also on February 5, 640 patients became seriously ill and 3,859 remained in severe condition, the commission said.

As the virus is transmitted from human-to-human, over 2.82 lakh close contacts of the patients have been traced, with over 1.86 lakh others still under medical observation.

By the end of February 5, 21 confirmed cases had been reported from Hong Kong 10 in the Macao and 11 in Taiwan, the commission said.

Beyond China

The virus cases abroad climbed to 182. The Philippines reported first death abroad while Hong Kong announced its first casualty on February 2.

Chinese officials hope that cases will come down in the coming days with more specialised hospitals being set up in Wuhan.

China's Ministry of Science and Technology said that a batch of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, which will be put into clinical trials to test its efficiency on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), is expected to arrive in China soon.

Remdesivir has been used to treat Ebola infections abroad, a media report said.

So far, there is no set treatment to cure the coronavirus cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 07:28 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.