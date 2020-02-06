Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 563, total cases cross 28,000

Death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak rose to 563 on February 5. As many as 73 people died due to novel coronavirus on February 5 — the highest one-day fatalities so far.

The same day, the number of new confirmed cases of the epidemic went up by 3,694, China's National Health Commission has said.

Chinese health officials confirmed that the total number of cases had risen to 28,018, said on February 6.

Overall 563 people have died in the country due to the virus so far. The 28,018 confirmed cases have been reported from 31 provincial-level regions.

Among the deceased, 70 were from Hubei Province and its provincial Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

Tianjin, Heilongjiang and Guizhou provinces registered one death each.

Another 5,328 new suspected cases were reported on February 5 of which 2,987 are in Hubei.

Also on February 5, 640 patients became seriously ill and 3,859 remained in severe condition, the commission said.

As the virus is transmitted from human-to-human, over 2.82 lakh close contacts of the patients have been traced, with over 1.86 lakh others still under medical observation.

By the end of February 5, 21 confirmed cases had been reported from Hong Kong 10 in the Macao and 11 in Taiwan, the commission said.

Beyond China

The virus cases abroad climbed to 182. The Philippines reported first death abroad while Hong Kong announced its first casualty on February 2.

Chinese officials hope that cases will come down in the coming days with more specialised hospitals being set up in Wuhan.

China's Ministry of Science and Technology said that a batch of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, which will be put into clinical trials to test its efficiency on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), is expected to arrive in China soon.

Remdesivir has been used to treat Ebola infections abroad, a media report said.

So far, there is no set treatment to cure the coronavirus cases.

(With inputs from PTI)