Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 425, total cases now at 20,438

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus rose to 425, with the total number of cases increasing to 20,438.

The latest figures are up from 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases.

This comes at a time when China has opened a new hospital — built in 10 days — in Wuhan, infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people's movement in a bid to contain the rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

The specialized 1,000-bed hospital — in the province at the epicentre of the outbreak — started treating patients and a second hospital with 1,500 beds is to open within days.

Japanese officials were deciding whether to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship that carried a passenger who tested positive for the virus, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Other countries are continuing evacuations and restricting the entry of Chinese or people who have recently travelled in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the number of cases will keep growing because tests are pending on thousands of suspected cases.

Third case in India

The third case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala, India. The patient has a travel history from Wuhan.

The patient is currently in isolation in the Kanjangad District Hospital, the health ministry said. Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that the patient is stable.

Chinese President chairs meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping, presiding over a special meeting of the country's top Communist Party body for the second time since the crisis started, said "we have launched a people's war of prevention of the epidemic."

He told the Politburo standing committee that the country must race against time to curb the spread of the virus and that those who neglect their duties will be punished, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Medical teams from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arriving in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, to relieve overwhelmed health workers and to staff the new hospital. The hospital is located in the countryside far from the city centre.

Coronavirus impact

China's Shanghai Composite stock index plunged nearly 8 percent on the first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday. This was despite a central bank announcement that it was putting 1.2 trillion yuan ($173 billion) into the markets.

"We are fully confident in and capable of minimizing the epidemic's impact on the economy," Lian Weiliang, deputy chief of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a news conference in Beijing.

Hong Kong to shut all but two crossings

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, announced that the semi-autonomous territory will shut almost all but two land and sea border crossings with the mainland at midnight, to stem the spread of the virus. Only the land checkpoints at Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macao and Zhuhai will remain open.

More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike on February 3, demanding a complete closure of the border, and their union has threatened a bigger walkout February 4.

Hong Kong was hit hard by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2002-03, an illness from the same family of viruses as the current outbreak and which many believe was intensified by official Chinese secrecy and obfuscation.

Beyond China

Meanwhile, South Korea, which has 15 confirmed cases, quarantined 800 soldiers who had recently visited China, Hong Kong or Macao or had contact with people who had, defence ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyunsoo said.

The Philippines banned the entry of all non-citizens from China after two cases were confirmed there, including the only death outside China.

The US, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia have imposed similar restrictions despite criticism from China and WHO's guidance that such measures were unnecessary.