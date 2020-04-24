Coronavirus cure possible by hitting body with ultraviolet, Donald Trump suggests

Hitting a coronavirus-infected person’s body with a “very powerful light” could be an effective treatment for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump has suggested.

Trump made the comment after Bill Bryan, the leader of the Department of Homeland Security's science and technology division, gave a presentation on a research his team had carried out. The research showed that coronavirus did not live long in humidity or warmer temperatures, NBC News reported.

"Coronavirus dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity. The virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds," Bryan told White House reporters in the presence of President Donald Trump.

After Bryan had explained that the virus would die quickly in sunlight, Trump suggested there might be some way to "(bring) the light inside the body".

"So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous ultraviolet or just a very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn't been checked because of the testing," Trump was quoted as saying to Bryan.

"And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you're going to test that too,” said Trump.

The US president then went on to suggest that injecting disinfectants could do “a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Trump, however, did not specify the kind of disinfectant.