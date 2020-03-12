App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 12:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis: WHO says COVID-19 is a pandemic

The World Health Organisation had on March 9 warned that there was a "very real" threat that the global outbreak of coronavirus will become a pandemic, but stressed it could still be controlled.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Personnel of a special ambulance for the transportation of the new Coronavirus patients, finish dressing up before intervening in Rome Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia)
Personnel of a special ambulance for the transportation of the new Coronavirus patients, finish dressing up before intervening in Rome Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia)

Stating that it is concerned about its spread and severity, the World Health Organisation on March 11 said coronavirus 'can be characterised as a pandemic'.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and the severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO said in a media briefing.

"We have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic," he said. 

Coronavirus reaches Mumbai, two patients in city hospital test positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus, which surfaced in China in December, has spread rapidly around the world, killing people, hurting businesses, bringing flights to a standstill, closing schools and forcing the postponement of sporting events and concerts.

A pandemic is an epidemic on a far greater geographic scale that affects a much large number of people.

On March 9, WHO had warned that there was a "very real" threat that the global outbreak of the new deadly coronavirus will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlled.

"We need to remember that with decisive, early action, we can slow down the coronavirus and prevent infections. Among those who are infected, most will recover. Of the 80,000 reported COVID-19 cases in China, more than 70 percent have recovered and been discharged," Ghebreyesus had said. 

Also Read| Check out what WHO's latest report on coronavirus says

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 10:23 pm

