Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus coverage: Accused of ignorance by Chinese Embassy, Australian tabloid Daily Telegraph publishes a sassy response

The paper was all sass in its reply to the consulate's letter wherein its coverage of China's response to COVID-19 was said to be "full of ignorance, prejudice and arrogance".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Australian tabloid newspaper The Daily Telegraph goes all out in its response to a letter from the consulate general of the People's Republic of China in Sydney wherein the paper's coverage of China's response to COVID-19 was said to be "full of ignorance, prejudice and arrogance".

The paper was all sass in its point-by-point reply to the consulate's letter which was published in its weekend edition. Its opening reply to the objections raised was, "If a state-owned newspaper in China received this kind of complaint, subsequent days would involve journalists waking up in prison with their organs harvested."

The subjects 'touched-upon' by the daily in its reply ranged from the claims made by the Chinese government with respect to the pandemic, questioning the World Health Organisation (WHO) and its independence, to the reportedly sub-standard aid provided by China to other countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

To a statement in the letter referring to the "huge effort and personal sacrifice" made by the people of Wuhan in order to stop the spread of the virus, the paper replied saying, "Wuhan’s Dr Li Wenliang indeed made a huge effort to warn people about the coronavirus outbreak. Then, as the New York Times reported: “In early January, he was called in by both medical officials and the police, and forced to sign a statement denouncing his warning as an unfounded and illegal rumor.”

"And now he’s dead, so that’s “personal sacrifice” covered as well, it added.

The Australian Consulate General of China in its letter also said, "Tracing the origin of the virus is a scientific issue that requires professional, science-based assessment." To this, The Daily Telegraph responded with another retort, and said, "Sure it does. How professional and science-based was the claim published on March 12 by China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian that “it might be US Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan?"

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #world

