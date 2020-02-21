Coronavirus: China reports 889 new confirmed cases; death toll at 2,236

Mainland China had 889 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on February 20, the National Health Commission said, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 75,465.

This is an increase from February 19, when 394 fresh cases were reported.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,236 as of the end of February 20, up by 118 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 115 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 99 people died.

