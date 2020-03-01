App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: China reports 35 more deaths, 573 new cases

The number is lower than the 47 fatalities reported by Chinese authorities on Saturday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China on Sunday reported 35 more deaths from the new coronavirus, taking the toll in the country to 2,870.

The number is lower than the 47 fatalities reported by Chinese authorities on Saturday.

The National Health Commission also reported 573 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in mainland China to 79,824.

While still in the hundreds, the figure for new infections is far lower than the huge, daily increase in cases China was recording in January and February.

All but one of the 35 deaths were in Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.

The new coronavirus, which has killed nearly 3,000 people and infected more than 86,000 in dozens of countries, is believed to have first emerged late last year in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 07:36 am

tags #coronavirus

