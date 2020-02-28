Coronavirus as a pandemic? Odds have doubled to 40%, says Moody's Analytics

Chances of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic have doubled from 20 percent to 40 percent now, said a CNBC report quoting a Moody's Analytics report.

It had earlier predicted a 20 percent chance of the viral outbreak turning into a pandemic. Economists of the agency have said that the earlier prediction that the spread of the novel coronavirus infection would be contained within the Chinese borders was an optimistic one, adding that the possibility of the same turning into a pandemic are on the rise.

The death toll due to the viral infection has soared to around 2,800 globally, with as many as 83,000 cases being reported from across the globe. Countries like France and Nigeria also reported the first confirmed cases. Meanwhile, the death toll in Iran has been rising by the day, with around 34 lives having been lost to the virulent infection as per reports earlier during the day.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that all nations should prepare themselves for a potential pandemic, as nations aside from China now account for three-quarters of new infections.

Earlier this week, Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics Mark Zandi had said that the COVID-19 has been a body blow to the Chinese economy, which now threatens to take out the entire global economy.