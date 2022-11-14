 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COP27: India resists calls to raise ambitions, says rich nations must take lead

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:49 PM IST

Making an intervention at the "Ministerial High-Level Roundtable on Pre-2030 Ambition", Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the developed countries must take the lead in raising ambitions as the bulk of finance and technology is available with them.

India on Monday firmly resisted calls for developing countries to raise ambitions at the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt, saying "goalposts are being shifted constantly" while rich nations have "enormously" failed in delivering the technology and financial resources needed for low-carbon development.

"The convention (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement both recognise this, but we have not had adequate action," he said.

Yadav said the historical cumulative emissions of countries should be the measure of their responsibility to raise ambitions and that some developed nations "must reach net zero even before 2030" as their goal to become carbon neutral by 2050 is "not enough at all".

Last week, developed countries proposed that discussions on a new plan to scale up mitigation and ambition should focus on all top 20 emitters, including India and China, and not just the rich nations which are historically responsible for climate change.

However, India blocked the attempt with support from like-minded developing countries, including China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.