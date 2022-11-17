 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

COP27 draft leaves out pledge to phase down all fossil fuels

Bloomberg
Nov 17, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

The Egyptian presidency published the first draft of its so-called “cover decision” and largely kept last year’s pledge made at Glasgow to “accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power” and phase out fossil fuel subsidies.

The 27th UNFCCC conference of parties (COP27) is underway at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

Countries negotiating at the climate summit in Egypt are on track to reject calls for phasing down the use of all fossil fuels, snuffing efforts by India and key developed nations to target oil and gas as well as coal in an overarching deal at COP27.

The Egyptian presidency published the first draft of its so-called “cover decision” and largely kept last year’s pledge made at Glasgow to “accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power” and phase out fossil fuel subsidies. It also stuck with a commitment to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. It highlighted that countries are currently falling well short on meeting the climate finance needs of developing countries.

The draft, which is still subject to revisions during the week, will likely come as a disappointment for countries who were pushing for a phase down of all fossil fuels, not just coal. India led the push, but received backing from the US, European Union and the UK, though the latter countries wanted to make sure that phasing down coal in particular was still highlighted.

There was also likely to be widespread opposition to such a move. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said in an interview last week that the kingdom would be very unlikely to support an agreement that included the phase down of oil.

If the language sticks, it could step up a fight, exposing deep devisions between some of the world’s largest oil producers and climate vulnerable countries eager for a rapid pivot from fossil fuels.

The preliminary text has already drawn swift condemnation from activists pushing for a harsh stance against fossil fuels.