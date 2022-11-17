 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COP27 draft climate deal retains 1.5 degrees Celsius limit, but many issues unresolved

Reuters
Nov 17, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

(Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Egypt The first draft of a deal being hashed out at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt would keep a target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius but left many of the most contentious issues in the talks unresolved ahead of a Friday deadline.

Egypt’s COP27 president urged negotiators to speed up the pace on overcoming their differences, while poor nations slammed the draft for failing to address their need for funds to cope with damage already being wrought by climate-driven storms, droughts and floods.

”Time is not on our side, let us come together now and deliver by Friday,” COP27 President Sameh Shoukry said in a letter to delegates dated Wednesday and published on Thursday.

The 20-page draft for a hoped-for final agreement repeats the goal from last year’s Glasgow Climate Pact to limit warming to 1.5C, and asks countries ”to accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power and phase out and rationalize inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

It also ”welcomes” the fact that delegates had begun discussions on launching a so-called loss and damage fund for countries being ravaged by climate impacts, but did not include details for launching it.

Climate-vulnerable countries including tiny island nations want the agreement to lead to a fund, and soon, but wealthy countries have resisted the idea over fear such a deal could open them up to endless financial liability for their historical contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.