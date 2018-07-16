App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Convicted Sharif family file appeal against Avenfield verdict in IHC

Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam, 44, were arrested in Lahore on Friday on their arrival from London after an accountability court found them guilty on July 6 over his family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law today filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against the verdict in one of the corruption cases and seeking their release on bail, according to media reports.

Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam, 44, were arrested in Lahore on Friday on their arrival from London after an accountability court found them guilty on July 6 over his family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.

The appeal highlighted the legal flaws in the Avenfield verdict and pleaded to nullify the Islamabad Accountability Court's verdict. Moreover, it (the appeal) further sought the release of three convicts on bail, The Express Tribune reported.

An appeal was also filed against conducting the proceedings of the remaining two corruption cases within the Adiala jail premises, it added.

related news

A separate appeal was filed to request the transfer of the case to another accountability court as the defense counsel argued that Judge Mohammad Bashir of the accountability court had already made public his opinion on multiple aspects of the case.

The same appeal had been filed earlier and were instructed by the court to pursue the matter in the relevant high court.

The Islamabad Accountability Court had sentenced Sharif to a total of 11 years in prison and imposed a fine of 8 million pounds ($10 million) in the corruption case. His daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years in prison along with a 2 million pound ($2.6 million) fine.

In addition, Sharif's son-in-law Captain (retired) Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

Maryam's legal counsel Amjad Pervaiz stated that the accountability court's verdict in the Avenfield case was not in compliance with the law.

"The accountability court's verdict is in contradiction with the law and declaring it void would serve justice," Pervaiz was quoted as saying by the report

"Our case is very strong and on merit. We are right and we hope to get some relief," he said.

Maryam's appeal was drafted on Saturday, however, her legal counsels who were in Adiala Jail to get the power of attorney signed by their client were unable to file the petition before the court hours ended, the report.

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield case.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three cases whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield case only.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 01:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.