    Continue to hold drills around Taiwan today: China military

    The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said on Tuesday that it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around the island of Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.

    Reuters
    August 09, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 10:59 am
