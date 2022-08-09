Continue to hold drills around Taiwan today: China military
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said on Tuesday that it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around the island of Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.
Reuters
August 09, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
