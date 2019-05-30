App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will respond to Donald Trump's 'crimes, lies': Top Democrat

Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, made the call after Special Counsel Robert Mueller said charging a sitting US president with a crime was "not an option."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A top Democrat said  the US Congress must respond to Donald Trump's "crimes, lies and other wrongdoing," in the absence of legal action by the Justice Department.

Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, made the call after Special Counsel Robert Mueller said charging a sitting US president with a crime was "not an option."

"Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump - and we will do so," Nadler said on Twitter.

"No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law."
First Published on May 30, 2019 07:39 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.