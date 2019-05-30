Congress will respond to Donald Trump's 'crimes, lies': Top Democrat

A top Democrat said the US Congress must respond to Donald Trump's "crimes, lies and other wrongdoing," in the absence of legal action by the Justice Department.

Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, made the call after Special Counsel Robert Mueller said charging a sitting US president with a crime was "not an option."

"Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump - and we will do so," Nadler said on Twitter.

"No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law."