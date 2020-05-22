App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 10:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Confirmed Pakistan plane crash death toll at 41: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

The Airbus jet with 99 people on board crashed while approaching the airport. Two passengers are known to have survived.

Reuters

At least 41 people are confirmed to have been killed in a plane crash in a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) chief executive said on Friday.

The Airbus jet with 99 people on board crashed while approaching the airport. Two passengers are known to have survived.

"Forty-one dead are confirmed in the plane crash," CEO Arshad Malik told a news conference.

Close

He said Pakistan's independent safety investigations agency would inquire into the crash.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

related news

First Published on May 22, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Pakistan #Pakistan International Airlines #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi govt planning to start vehicle disinfection services at fuel stations

Delhi govt planning to start vehicle disinfection services at fuel stations

Govt transfers over Rs 19k crore to 9.65 crore farmers under PM-KISAN during lockdown

Govt transfers over Rs 19k crore to 9.65 crore farmers under PM-KISAN during lockdown

GoAir to resume domestic operations from June 1

GoAir to resume domestic operations from June 1

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.