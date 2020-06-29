App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Experts believe the true number of people who have been infected could be as much as 10 times that figure

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India and around the world
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India and around the world

Confirmed coronavirus infections around the world have surpassed the 10-million mark.

A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the milestone on June 28, after India and Russia added thousands of new cases. The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million infections, the most in the world.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Globally, the Hopkins tally has reported nearly 500,000 deaths.

While Hopkins reports only confirmed coronavirus cases, experts believe the true number of people who have been infected could be as much as 10 times that figure, given that so many people cannot get tested or may have the virus without showing any symptoms.

The US also has the highest virus death toll in the world at over 125,000.

India stands at third position with cases surpassing 5.5 lakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country must focus on bolstering the economy while exiting lockdown. On June 28, India reported additional 19,906 confirmed cases, taking its total to nearly 529,000 with 16,095 deaths.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.


First Published on Jun 29, 2020 08:17 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News

