you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

'Confident China is trying very hard' in handling coronavirus outbreak: Donald Trump

China has reported a dramatic drop in new cases in the province at the heart of the outbreak, although the toll of more than 2,000 ranks the epidemic among the biggest global health emergencies of recent decades.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump is confident that China is "trying very hard" in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, he said in a television interview late on Wednesday.

China has reported a dramatic drop in new cases in the province at the heart of the outbreak, although the toll of more than 2,000 ranks the epidemic among the biggest global health emergencies of recent decades.

"Well, I am confident that they are trying very hard," Trump said in an interview with Fox 10 Phoenix. "I think the numbers are going to get progressively better as we go along."

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Donald Trump #World News

