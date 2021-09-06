Comparing RSS with Taliban is unacceptable : Shiv Sena on Javed Akhtar

In 2020, Javed Akhtar received the Richard Dawkins Award for his contribution to secularism, free thinking, for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. Akhtar is an Indian political activist, poet, lyricist and screenwriter, originally from Gwalior area. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards.

The Shiv Sena on September 6 criticised lyricist Javed Akhtar for equating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) with the Taliban, the insurgent group that has seized power in Afghanistan.

The party, which is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and NCP, said in its mouthpiece Saamana that such a comparison is “disrespectful to Hindu culture” and that those who make such comparisons should “introspect.”

“Nowadays, some people are comparing anyone with the Taliban as it is the biggest threat to society and mankind. Countries like Pakistan and China, where democracy doesn’t exist, are backing the Taliban in Afghanistan because human rights do not have any place in these two countries.

But India is a democratic nation where an individual’s freedom is respected. Hence, it is erroneous to compare the RSS with the Taliban. India is tremendously tolerant in every way,” the Saamana editorial said according to media reports.

The editorial pointed out that the RSS, for example, had not supported the religious frenzy around the 'beef' issue. It said neither the Shiv Sena nor the RSS will accept any frenzy in the name of Hindutva, according to a report in NDTV.

"We won't accept madness in the name of Hindutva. How can you say those who favour the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra are of Taliban mindset? We don't agree with this, " the editorial said.

Akhtar, speaking to NDTV news channel last week, had compared the RSS and VHP to the Taliban. He had said that just like the Taliban desire an Islamic State, there are those in India who want a Hindu Rashtra. “They have the same mindset, be it Muslims, Christians, Hindus, or Jews.

What the Taliban is doing is barbaric, of course, but those supporting the RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal are the same. However, India will never become a Talibani country because the majority of the people in our country are extremely tolerant and decent,” Akhtar, the former Rajya Sabha member said.

The Saamana editorial said that Hindutva is a culture for organisations such as the RSS and VHP. “The RSS and VHP want that the rights of the Hindus should not be suppressed. Also, they have never imposed any restrictions on women’s rights. But, the situation in Afghanistan is heart-wrenching. People fled from their country out of fear, and women’s rights are being suppressed,” the editorial said.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece described Akhtar as someone who is known for his outspoken statements and has also attacked extremist views of the Muslim society.

“He has sung 'Vande Mataram' irrespective of fundamentalists' threats. However, comparing the Sangh with the Taliban is not acceptable. Most people in our country are secular and will not accept the Taliban’s ideology. India is proudly secular despite Hindus being the majority community,” it said.

Akhtar’s comments had drawn criticism from other people too. Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA, warned Akhtar’s films will not be allowed to release in Maharashtra till he issues an apology. A Mumbai-based lawyer, too, has filed a police complaint against the lyricist.