you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce Secretary: United States reaches deal with China's ZTE

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States has reached a deal with Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp that includes a USD 1 billion fine, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The fine comes on top of the roughly USD 1 billion ZTE has already paid for selling equipment to North Korea and Iran in violation of US sanctions.

Ross, speaking on CNBC today, also said that a compliance team picked by the US will be embedded at ZTE.

Last month a source familiar with the talks said that the Trump administration had struck an agreement with ZTE. The resolution of the ZTE case may clear the way for the US to make progress in its high-stakes trade talks with China.

In April the Commerce Department blocked ZTE from importing American components for seven years, having concluded that ZTE deceived US regulators after it settled charges last year of violating sanctions against Iran and North Korea. ZTE relies on US parts and the ban also hurt ZTE's US suppliers.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 07:38 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #World News

