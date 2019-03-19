App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 05:21 PM IST

Comment | Bank of America—Merrill Lynch fund manager survey finds investors still cautious

Asset allocation are still pessimistic, indicating upside.

Manas Chakravarty
Manas Chakravarty

After a stellar rally in stocks, the question that investors are asking is whether there’s still juice left to drive the markets higher. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch’s global fund manager survey for March 2019 suggests there is. The survey says that only a net 3 percent of fund managers are overweight equities, which is the lowest level since September 2016. Despite the run-up in the markets, the survey therefore sees no evidence of euphoria. It says, ‘there is simply no "greed" to sell in equities.’

The reason for the rally is well-known and it’s corroborated by the survey. It says the extremely easy central bank policy backdrop is the primary driver of improving macro sentiment and the number of investors who think liquidity conditions are positive has seen the biggest 2-month improvement since the third round of quantitative easing (QE). It’s no wonder then that there has been talk that a new round of QE may be on its way if the economy slows sharply.

The cautious attitude is also seen from the fact that allocation to cash is still a net 40 percent overweight, well above the long-term historical average of 20 percent. The current cash allocation is 1.5 standard deviations above its long-term average.

Fifty nine percent of the fund managers surveyed are bearish on both the growth and inflation outlook for the global economy over the next 12 months, the highest since October 2016, cementing the return of ‘secular stagnation’ as the consensus view.

In this environment, emerging markets have held up well, with a net 40 percent of investors overweight emerging markets, the highest since April 2018. EM equities are the most favoured region among fund managers. In answer to the question, ‘Over the next 12 months, which region would you most like to overweight/underweight?’ emerging markets come across as a clear favourite overweight.

With interest rates remaining low, central banks capitulating to markets, low allocation to equities, what could go wrong? Well, ‘buy emerging markets’ is the fourth most crowded trade, down from number one last month. This month’s most crowded trade in ‘short European equities’. BofA-ML says investors are nearing peak European bearishness. One of their contrarian trades is therefore "long EU-short EM". Hopefully, that should be balanced by another contrarian recommendation: "long stocks-short cash".
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 05:16 pm

tags #Business #emerging markets #Fund Manager Survey #India #Merrill Lynch #opinion

