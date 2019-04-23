App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colombo blasts set to be a body blow for Sri Lanka's tourism

Militant rule in Sri Lanka ended in 2009, after which the government worked tirelessly to breathe life into its tourism sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The tragic bombings of three of Sri Lanka's churches and luxury hotels will adversely affect hit the country's tourism, which was recovering gradually from the militancy the nation faced almost a decade ago.

Tourism is an important source of revenue for the island country, contributing nearly 11 percent to its $87 billion GDP, Financial Express reported.

Militant rule in Sri Lanka ended in 2009, after which the government worked tirelessly to breathe life into its tourism sector. Introducing hassle-free visa applications was one of the many steps taken by the authorities to invite tourists from neighbouring countries.

The island nation saw more and more tourists since then and the industry was expected to grow in the coming years as well. The Lonely Planet also named Sri Lanka as the best destination for 2019. This is just one of the many international accolades Sri Lanka has received for travel and tourism.

However, after the deadly blasts, these efforts by the establishment will be adversely impacted.

The three hotels that were hit in the blasts were Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury. These are three major five-star hotels in Colombo that are famous among most visitors. They are located on the Galle Face Green urban park, which is also a major tourist destination.

The Cinnamon Hotel is located near the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's residence and is one of the 13 properties across Sri Lanka and the Maldives. It opened in 2005 and owned by the John Keels group, which also owns an air taxi service, Cinnamon Air.

Shangri La was set up in 2017 by the Shangri La group. Kingsbury, previously known as Ceylon Continental Hotel and the Ceylon Inter-Continental hotel, was built by UN Gunasekera in 1973, one of the most well-known civil engineers of the country.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 04:50 pm

