English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors

    Coinbase has raised $57 million for its new crypto-lending platform, a regulatory filing showed.

    Reuters
    September 06, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST
    Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors

    Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors

    Crytocurrency exchange Coinbase Global is launching a digital asset lending platform aimed at large institutional investors, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

    Coinbase has raised $57 million for its new crypto-lending platform, a regulatory filing showed.

    The crypto industry, which was reeling from several high profile failures, got a boost last week after a three-judge panel ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was wrong in rejecting Grayscale's proposed bitcoin ETF without explaining its reasoning.

    Coinbase last month had secured approval to offer cryptocurrency futures to U.S. retail customers, scoring a major regulatory win.

    Reuters
    Tags: #World News
    first published: Sep 6, 2023 06:17 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!